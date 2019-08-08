Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Insider Buys $26,700.00 in Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) insider Richard A. Md Miller acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRVS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.58. 103,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,397. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 156,346 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.