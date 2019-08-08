Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.61

Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 42500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp will post 0.7099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

