Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.61

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Corsa Coal Corp (CVE:CSO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 42500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$76.23 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Corsa Coal Corp will post 0.7099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO)

Corsa Coal Corp. engages in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells a metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Corsa Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsa Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.