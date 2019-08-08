Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) Cut to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) was downgraded by Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Shares of CVRS traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.28. 77,879,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,867. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $4.30.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 578,414 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 1,646.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 98,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for coronary and peripheral interventional procedures.

