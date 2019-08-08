Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB)’s stock price was down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 7,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 69,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34.

About Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

