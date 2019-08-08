Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CORT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 50.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 52,069 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

