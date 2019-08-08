Contrasting Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Seritage Growth Properties (NASDAQ:SRG)

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and Seritage Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.04% -3.07% -0.93% Seritage Growth Properties -51.46% -8.59% -3.49%

Optibase has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Optibase and Seritage Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $16.61 million 3.73 -$2.78 million N/A N/A Seritage Growth Properties $214.75 million 6.94 -$73.47 million N/A N/A

Optibase has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seritage Growth Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Optibase and Seritage Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Seritage Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Optibase does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Optibase beats Seritage Growth Properties on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 206 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture properties totaling approximately 36.3 million square feet of space across 48 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. Pursuant to a master lease, the Company has the right to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings for retenanting or redevelopment purposes. The Company's mission is to create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local communities, and create long-term value for our shareholders.

