Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €142.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CON. Bank of America set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €137.50 ($159.88) target price on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €147.12 ($171.07).

Get Continental alerts:

Continental stock opened at €116.94 ($135.98) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20. Continental has a 1 year low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a 1 year high of €198.00 ($230.23). The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €124.07.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.