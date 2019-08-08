Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Communications by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $377.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $333.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.65 million. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CNSL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

In other Consolidated Communications news, CEO C Robert Udell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,882.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

