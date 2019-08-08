Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $957,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RZG. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,741,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RZG opened at $107.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.91. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $139.81.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.