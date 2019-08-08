Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares US Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $151.58 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.78 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.17.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

