Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,162,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 205.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 450.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2,315.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $146.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.78 and a twelve month high of $154.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.