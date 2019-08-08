Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,000. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RFG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 237.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000.

RFG stock opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.28. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

