Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $163.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.33. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

