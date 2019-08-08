Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 372 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 78,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,873,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. grace capital grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 434.0% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 156,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,036,000 after buying an additional 126,935 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $289.66 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $235.46 and a twelve month high of $303.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

