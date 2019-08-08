Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lowered to Neutral at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co cut shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs & Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Computer Programs & Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.05 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.01.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,775. The company has a market capitalization of $358.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $66.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, insider Victor S. Schneider sold 7,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $189,337.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,816.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $44,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,639.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,605 shares of company stock worth $782,538 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 370.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 216.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

