Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $66.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.74 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

NASDAQ CPSI traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.78. 152,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Computer Programs & Systems’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $208,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Victor S. Schneider sold 7,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $189,337.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,816.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,605 shares of company stock valued at $782,538. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter worth about $1,586,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 1,716.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 104,663 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 73.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 116,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.05 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs & Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.01.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

