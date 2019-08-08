Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Set at $3.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) received a $3.00 price target from investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

CYH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. 2,911,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,772. The firm has a market cap of $270.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.38. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $5.35.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 50,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,408. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin C. Fordham acquired 25,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $389,930 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

