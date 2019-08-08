Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €8.42 ($9.79).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.35 ($6.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €6.28. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 1 year high of €9.66 ($11.23).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

