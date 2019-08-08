Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of COLL traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,994. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.27 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 30.87% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $35,169.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,736.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,506 over the last ninety days. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67,855.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

