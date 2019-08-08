Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colabor Group Inc (TSE:GCL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.02. Colabor Group shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 291,450 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Colabor Group from C$0.65 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 million and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.97.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and markets food and food-related products in Canada. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

