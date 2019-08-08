CoinUs (CNUS) Market Cap Achieves $3.86 Million

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. In the last week, CoinUs has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $44,087.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009302 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004471 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000266 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

