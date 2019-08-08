Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,113 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,767,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,142,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,833 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,416,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,464 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,531,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,537,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $473,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,699,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $195,598,000 after acquiring an additional 782,429 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.61. 83,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 7,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $508,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.