Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. Clarus updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

CLAR stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 5,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarus in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Clarus in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLAR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

