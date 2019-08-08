Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 173 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,092,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,511,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.4% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 848,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58,293 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 331.4% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 69,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 53,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 32.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total value of $410,014.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total transaction of $522,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $6,546,721 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

PAYC traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.41. 2,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,339. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.46 and a fifty-two week high of $246.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.68. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.59.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $246.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.29.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

