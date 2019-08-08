Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,208,366,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,498,982,000 after buying an additional 2,395,193 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,902,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,151,891,000 after buying an additional 230,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,683,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,691,907,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632,454 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $575,272,000 after buying an additional 136,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $88,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,224 shares of company stock worth $50,259,682. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,085,503. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.31. The company has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a PE ratio of 98.63, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nomura reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.11.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

