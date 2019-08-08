Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $5.34 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,342 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 380.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.53.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

