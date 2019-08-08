Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,157,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 818,331 shares of company stock valued at $65,369,215 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.73. 804,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,289. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

