Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 52.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 33,668 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in WP Carey by 19.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 796,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,638,000 after buying an additional 130,545 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 55,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPC. ValuEngine cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their price target on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

WPC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.48. WP Carey Inc has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 38.36% and a return on equity of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 76.81%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.