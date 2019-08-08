Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.42. 8,714,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,791,116. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.