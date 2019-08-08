Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.85. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 1 year low of $1,477.38 and a 1 year high of $1,667.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.61.

