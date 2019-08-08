Civitas (CIV) Market Cap Achieves $128,090.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Civitas has a total market cap of $128,090.00 and $213.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 55.5% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005038 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002156 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 6,930,695 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.