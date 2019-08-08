City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Trading Up 1%

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY)’s stock price was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 406.23 ($5.31) and last traded at GBX 405.58 ($5.30), approximately 501,168 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 541,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -9.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 415.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. City of London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.43%.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

