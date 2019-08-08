Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.66. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $292.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Leonard Simpson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,139.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $44,225. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 560.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

