Citadel (CTL) Trading Up 122.2% Over Last Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 122.2% higher against the dollar. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $65,856.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 57.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

