Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.08 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Cincinnati Bell updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 649,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,752. Cincinnati Bell has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.36.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

In other Cincinnati Bell news, VP Christopher J. Wilson bought 6,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,407.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 90,285 shares in the company, valued at $604,909.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Kaiser bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $29,799.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,113.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CBB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.