Cimpress’ (CMPR) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

“We believe the greatest takeaway from Investor Day, held this morning, is that there were no major announcements. This is not surprising considering that the company released F4Q19 results last week with the CEO’s annual letter to shareholders detailing business performance by segment and outlook. In all, the company reiterated much of what was presented in this letter (see our F4Q19 review here), with the event also acting as an important annual platform to showcase business leaders who provided a more granular view of their respective segments. Here are our preliminary takeaways. Our thesis, estimates, Sell rating and $94 PT remain unchanged.”,” SunTrust Banks’ analyst wrote.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Aegis restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimpress currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of CMPR traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.72. 1,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $146.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.67.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $674.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.51 million. Cimpress had a return on equity of 89.31% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Donald Leblanc sold 5,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $495,097.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,580.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

