CIBC Trims Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Target Price to C$0.50

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PRQ. Raymond James decreased their target price on Petrus Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. GMP Securities downgraded Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Petrus Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.55 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petrus Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.92.

PRQ traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,633. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.21 and a 52 week high of C$1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.23 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petrus Resources will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

