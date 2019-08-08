Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY traded up $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $23.85. 195,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,457. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $399.67 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

