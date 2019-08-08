Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.30. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY19 guidance to $4.16-4.22 EPS.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $2.44 on Thursday, reaching $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 354,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $66.71 and a 12 month high of $90.05.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 124.30% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.07 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.31.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider John Bonds sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $418,415.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $735,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,625 shares of company stock worth $3,227,134 in the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

