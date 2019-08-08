Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Announces Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $317.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.70 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 124.30% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Choice Hotels International updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.29 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.16-4.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.85. 1,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,322. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.07 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In related news, insider John Bonds sold 5,102 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total transaction of $418,415.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William L. Jews sold 8,750 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $735,962.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,625 shares of company stock worth $3,227,134 over the last 90 days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 168.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 93.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 222.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 20.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 90,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 19.8% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

