Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $813.63

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $813.63 and last traded at $811.46, with a volume of 233615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $795.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $700.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $753.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total value of $58,092,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,385,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,156 shares of company stock valued at $118,298,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $812,301,000 after buying an additional 537,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $679,969,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,605,000 after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,706,000 after buying an additional 14,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 137,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,978,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

