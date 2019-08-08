China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) vs. Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) Critical Analysis

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) and Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares China Biologic Products and Prevail Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Biologic Products 27.71% 8.81% 8.04% Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Biologic Products and Prevail Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Biologic Products 1 2 0 0 1.67 Prevail Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

China Biologic Products presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.89%. Prevail Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.99%. Given Prevail Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Prevail Therapeutics is more favorable than China Biologic Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of China Biologic Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Prevail Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of China Biologic Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Biologic Products and Prevail Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Biologic Products $466.88 million 8.31 $128.06 million $4.02 24.53 Prevail Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Biologic Products has higher revenue and earnings than Prevail Therapeutics.

Summary

China Biologic Products beats Prevail Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia. The company also provides human immunoglobulin and IVIG for original and secondary immunoglobulin deficiency, and immunoglobulin G secondary deficiency; human hepatitis B immunoglobulin for the prevention of measles and contagious hepatitis; human rabies immunoglobulin primarily for passive immunity from bites or claws by rabies or other infected animals; and human tetanus immunoglobulin for the prevention and therapy of tetanus. In addition, it offers placenta polypeptide for the treatment of cell immunity deficiency diseases, viral infection, and leucopenia, as well as assists in postoperative healing; factor VIII for treating coagulopathies; human fibrinogen; and human prothrombin complex concentrate for treating congenital and acquired clotting factor II, VII, IX, X deficiency, as well as excessive anticoagulant, vitamin K deficiency, etc. Further, the company is developing Human fibrinogen for the treatment for lack of fibrinogen and increase human fibrinogen concentration; and artificial dura and spinal dura mater products for use in brain and spinal surgeries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. The company was formerly known as China Biologic Products, Inc. and changed its name to China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. in July 2017. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Prevail Therapeutics Company Profile

Prevail Therapeutics Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease. It is also developing PR006 for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia with GRN mutation and PR004 for the treatment of synucleinopathies. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

