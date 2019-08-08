Chimpion Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $41,398.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for about $0.0711 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00263281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.01209966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00019796 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00091895 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,776 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

