CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.75. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial  Real Estate, Consumer  Non Real Estate, and Residential  Real Estate segments.

