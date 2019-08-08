Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Acquires $206,430.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director George J. Walsh III bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $412.86 per share, for a total transaction of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,127.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $421.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $260.03 and a fifty-two week high of $421.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.74. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Chemed had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Chemed by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

