Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Edie A. Ames Purchases 750 Shares

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Director Edie A. Ames purchased 750 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $163,658.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CAKE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 637,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $55.63.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.16 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Cheesecake Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

