Chase Packaging (OTCMKTS:CPKA) Shares Down 42.5%

Chase Packaging Corp (OTCMKTS:CPKA) was down 42.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 41,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11.

Chase Packaging Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPKA)

Chase Packaging Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it manufactured woven paper mesh for industrial applications; and polypropylene mesh fabric bags for agricultural use, as well as distributed agricultural packaging manufactured by other companies. The company intends to secure a merger partner wishing to go public or acquire private companies to create investment value.

