Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.70. Chanticleer shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 107 shares.

BURG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The business had revenue of $10.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chanticleer Holdings will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

