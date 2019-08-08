Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.70. Chanticleer shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 107 shares.
BURG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88.
About Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG)
There is no company description available for Chanticleer Holdings Inc
