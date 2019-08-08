CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Trading Down 26.3%

CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CGEI) dropped 26.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, approximately 1,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45.

About CGE ENERGY INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company distributes and installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines.

