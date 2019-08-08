Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Guggenheim Analysts

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) has been assigned a $10.00 price objective by analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James raised Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

CTL stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 36,523,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,416,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65. Centurylink has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Centurylink will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centurylink news, CEO Jeffrey K. Storey purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $491,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,240,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,849,209.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,172 shares in the company, valued at $979,788.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,160. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centurylink by 563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Centurylink during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Centurylink by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Centurylink by 447.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

